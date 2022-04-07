Since announcing Proposition A earlier this year, the city of Portland and its residents have been eager to get the word out about what the proposition actually is before heading to the polls on May 7 to vote on it.
Proposition A will create a self-contained arts and entertainment district in the Old Town area of the city which will allow businesses to sell alcoholic beverages only within the designated area. The city currently allows the sale of alcoholic beverages where food is sold. The proposition will allow music venues, galleries and more to serve those beverages without the need for food.
And the main focus is on keeping it family friendly.
La Cueva Gallery and Gathering, located in the Old Town area, is one of the local businesses leading the charge and will be hosting an event to give the public a sneak peek at what it would look like should the proposition pass.
The gallery is trying to roll out support for vote yes, Proposition A,” co-owner of La Cueva Gay Cuevas said. “There was – I’m not going to say negative publicity – but there were some people that just didn’t really understand the concept.
“So we wanted to invite people to come to our gallery and listen to some live music by local musician Brad Brown.”
The event will be held April 16 at the gallery, 605 Railroad in Portland, and will feature an Easter egg hunt sponsored by Dawson’s Recycling with registration starting at noon followed by an open house with food and beverages available. The event is free and for the entire family.
Cuevas said the gallery and Bubba Dawson are looking at making it an annual event.
“I don’t think that anybody wants to see a group of dive bars or bowling alleys,” she said. “I think that this event is going to be helpful for people to see this.
“They’re welcome to admire the art inside but they’re also welcome to sit on the patio, and have something to eat and drink and let the kids go and have an Easter egg hunt. I just think that’s great.”
Keller Williams Coastal Bend realtor and Old Town resident Laura Miller will have a table at the event to answer any questions the public may have about Proposition A.
“I think that it will play a key role in rejuvenating the Old Town area and bring a positive economic impact to, not only to the small businesses that are in the area, but also bring in art, entertainment and enjoyment to the citizens of Portland,” Miller said. “I also think it gives an added benefit because many of the businesses may be enhanced by this because it could attract visitors to the area as well.
“It’s important for the citizens to know that they do have a voice in this, and the only way that voice will be heard is if they go to the polls and vote. Hopefully those who are for Proposition A will vote, but anyone who has a say in it, for or against, it’s a time for citizens to be heard and they can do that through their votes.”
The city is clear of what creating an arts and entertainment district won’t be as listed on the proposition website. They said it will not be a place for pool halls or dive bars, for loud or obnoxious noise, a place for late night hangouts or a place for criminal activity or mischief.
Visit project-portland.com for more information on Proposition A along with maps and ordinance details.
“If you want to get an idea about what the arts and entertainment district is going to be for the City of Portland, come out to this free event,” Cuevas said. “You can get in-person information and you can see that it’s family oriented fun.”
