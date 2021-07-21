Summer is upon us, so what better way to celebrate than visiting local parks and staying active?
Since 1985, July has been designated National Parks and Recreation Month, and the city of Portland’s Park and Recreation Department is celebrating this year by offering several events and options for families to stay physical this summer.
“Providing a safe place for individuals and families to exercise and enjoy entertainment makes Portland stand out,” Mayor Cathy Skurow said. “We have talented staff that curate wonderful, unique, events for our community throughout the year.
“The city of Portland staff also work diligently to maintain our parks, trails, and outdoor recreation areas. Their hard work and creativity have earned the city of Portland multiple awards.”
Many of the events and activities offered during the month of July are free to the public.
• Thursday, July 15, for Park It at Twin Fountains Park (2205 Matagorda Dr). Snacks and games available from 7-8:30 p.m.
• Sunday, July 18, for a summer concert featuring Dreams (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) at Joe Burke Pavilion (2003 Billy G. Webb Dr.), a family-friendly concert from 7-9 p.m. Coolers are welcome, but no glass containers. Please bring own seating.
• Thursday, July 22, for Park It at Oakridge Park (2233 Memorial Pkwy). Snacks and games available from 7-8:30 p.m.
• Thursday, July 29, for Park It at Violet Andrews Park (305 Wildcat Dr). Snacks and games available from 7-8:30 p.m.
According to Mayor Skurow, the city of Portland is currently engaged in several major projects in an effort to improve existing parks and to add new amenities.
For up-to-date information and upcoming projects, you can visit www.portlandtx.gov.
