County residents are calibrating their gun sights as the Portland Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual One in the Chamber Clays Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The chamber invites all sportsmen and women to join for a fun-filled day rotating through challenging sporting clay stations at the Corpus Christi Gun Club.
“I’m extremely excited to host the second annual One in the Chamber Clays Tournament as well as anticipating the growth of this event as it is a new event for the Portland Chamber of Commerce,” Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Shelly Stuart said.
Prizes include a Glock 19 Gen 5 customized by Red Beard Gun Works, a Pit Boss wood pellet grill, a YETI cooler and a round of clays for four at the Corpus Christi Gun Club.
Participants can also sign up as a team or individual.
Multiple sponsorship opportunities agreeable with any budget are also available.
Registration includes plenty of food, refreshments, shooter fees, clays and prizes. Anyone interested in participating in the tournament or for sponsorship information can contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650, email admin@portlandtx.org or visit their website at www.portlandtx.org.
Stuart added, “With registration higher than it was at last year’s tournament and more registrants, sponsors and prizes coming in daily, we urge everyone to sign up and join in on the fun before it’s too late.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•