The Portland Chamber of Commerce has been busy throughout the year not only promoting the city itself, but the community as a whole.
In April, Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Shelly Stuart attended the San Antonio Home and Garden Show and said, “I spoke to hundreds of people telling them all about what we have here in Portland. That event was a little bit of an eye opener for me, I was a little shocked how many people didn’t know where we were and how many people who had been here, but thought they were still in Corpus, so I will be going back to that event next year.”
She also said that the annual banquet in June aboard the USS Lexington was a sold out event and was a great way to welcome the chamber’s new board members. She also attended the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives on Padre Island that month to not only promote Portland, but to see what other chambers were doing to generate tourists and businesses.
“Then to try to help our retail businesses recover some of their lost revenue due to COVID, we hosted a shopping tournament,” Stuart added. “You’re probably wondering what a shopping tournament is. Well, it’s kind of like a golf tournament but it’s all about shopping. The shopping tournament wasn’t intended to be a revenue generator for the chamber, but rather for the promotion of our retail businesses.
“This was a one day shopping event and we injected almost $17,000 into our local economy that one day of shopping.
“The stores were happy. The shoppers were exhausted, but happy. I’m not sure all the husbands were happy, but I think they’re probably over it by now so it was a good day,” she joked.
The chamber also spent around $20,000 in commercials promoting the shopping event and the city with an additional $3,000 in billboard advertising. Both marketing campaigns were geared towards the San Antonio and Fredericksburg areas.
The chamber will also be creating a youth leadership program that should kick off in late September or early October.
In October, the chamber will host the Tri-Chamber Women’s Gala with former US Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot Elizabeth McCormick set to be featured as the guest speaker.
“She is a pilot and she will teach the audience how to FLY, which stands for First Lead Yourself,” Stuart said.
“We will finish the year with the Portland Pays Tribute luncheon in November and a Holiday with Heroes luncheon in December. Also we do plan on hosting Wind Fest – fingers crossed – April 8, 9 and 10.
“That’s just some of the stuff we have going on right now and some of the stuff that we’ve done.
“It’s a lot. We’ve been busy,” she laughed.
