PORTLAND – The Portland Chamber of Commerce has opened up their annual T-Shirt design contest.
The chamber is looking for artwork that reflects a coastal theme and the wind. Artwork must include, Windfest, Portland, Texas and 2020. Size of art needs to be 11 x 14 canvases only (stretched or board).
Those wishing to participate must reside in Portland or the surrounding area and is open to all ages. Multiple entries are allowed.
The deadline for the contest is March 2 by 5 p.m. and submissions need to be dropped off at The Portland Chamber of Commerce, 1512 Wildcat Dr. in Portland.
The winner will be announced on March 9 and will receive $100 cash prize, one weekend entry to Windfest 2020 and their artwork featured on the official 2020 T-shirt.