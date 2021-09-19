The Portland Business Council of the Portland Chamber of Commerce presented the September Business of the Month to Dash Construction.
Dash Construction, a BBB business and IICRC Restoration certified, locally owned, community-oriented construction company, is owned and operated by Dennis Rinaldi, and operates as a general contractor “capable of completing any new home, addition or improvement project that you have planned.”
Their specialty lies in kitchen and bathroom remodels, and designing and building custom cabinets.
For more information on Dash Construction call 361-704-6415.
For more information on the Business of the Month, or the Portland Business Council, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650.