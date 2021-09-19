Ins 9-9 PCC Business of the Month_1.jpg

The Portland Chamber of Commerce honored Dash Construction as their Business of the Month recently. Pictured are, front row from left, Dalia Sanchez; Shelly Stuart, IOM; John Adams; Makinzie Knostman; Kimberly Garza; Dennis Rinaldi & Piper Scott; back row: Michael Presley; Camille Sneed; Laura Miller; Amy McAda; Mariah Pruitt; Amber Sullivan and Mark C. Sullivan.

The Portland Business Council of the Portland Chamber of Commerce presented the September Business of the Month to Dash Construction.  

Dash Construction,   a BBB business and IICRC Restoration certified, locally owned, community-oriented construction company, is owned and operated by Dennis Rinaldi, and operates as a general contractor “capable of completing any new home, addition or improvement project that you have planned.”

Their specialty lies in kitchen and bathroom remodels, and designing and building custom cabinets. 

For more information on Dash Construction call 361-704-6415.

For more information on the Business of the Month, or the Portland Business Council, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650. 

