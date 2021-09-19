The Portland Chamber of Commerce honored Dash Construction as their Business of the Month recently. Pictured are, front row from left, Dalia Sanchez; Shelly Stuart, IOM; John Adams; Makinzie Knostman; Kimberly Garza; Dennis Rinaldi & Piper Scott; back row: Michael Presley; Camille Sneed; Laura Miller; Amy McAda; Mariah Pruitt; Amber Sullivan and Mark C. Sullivan.