he Portland Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Anthem Home Care on Tuesday, April 13.
A proud new member of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, Anthem Home Care is family-owned with years of combined healthcare experience. Founded in 2012 from the need for exceptional senior care in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas, with veterans among their founders, patriotism is of paramount importance in their culture and philosophy, and is threaded through everything they do to foster freedom and independence for the seniors the company serves.
The goal of Anthem Home Care is to help seniors and their families feel at ease, knowing they will provide the highest quality, fully-trained and compassionate caregivers who will “take care without taking charge.”
According to the Portland Chamber of Commerce, Anthem Home Care is passionate about allowing plenty of time to listen to the older generation, for whom they have the greatest respect and admiration. They learn what is important to them, and then work to make sure to honor their desire lifestyle, routine, and preferences.
“Texas itself stands for independence, and with Anthem Home Care, seniors can feel confident in knowing they’ll maintain the security, stability, and freedom they deserve.”
For more information on Anthem Home Care, please visit 604 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX, call 361-643-2323, or find them on Facebook and the Chamber’s online directory at www.portlandtx.org.