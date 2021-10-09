The Portland Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for a Portland U.S. Army Recruiting Station, located at 1500 Wildcat Dr. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The station, which has a Facebook post listing the eight easy steps to enlist and to “start receiving all the awesome benefits” right away, has inspired many county residents to do just that.
As the post lists, one must first speak to a recruiter (at the station or by phone), take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) exam, submit an application packet, choose a job preference, receive a physical exam from a medical professional, review the contract and select training dates, swear into service, and finally, ship off to training.
A recruiter will be available to help those interested in applying through every step of the way.
For more information on joining the U.S. Army, visit the Portland location or make an appointment by phone at 361-643-8400.
