The Portland Chamber of Commerce brings back their Breakfast Series starting in March.
Each breakfast will provide a speaker geared towards the topic of that event, providing ‘need-to-know’ information, as well as networking opportunities.
The chamber will be hosting Breakfast With the Chief on Tuesday, March 15, at the Portland Community Center located at 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. in Portland. This event is open to members and non-members.
Attendees will be able to meet Portland Police Mark Cory as well as be updated on what’s going on in Portland and receive and inside look into what being a police officer in this day and age is all about.
“Chief Cory does an outstanding job updating attendees on the everyday situations taking place within our community,” Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Shelly Stuart said.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.portlandtx.org/events, or by calling the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650.