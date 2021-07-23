Ins 7-1 Braun Intertec_1.jpg

The Portland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for new member Braun Intertect on Wednesday, June 9. Pictured from left, Vanessa Giannamore, Ashley Maddox, Jose Balderas, Gary Tiedeman, William Bass, Richie Sleger, Bryan Landers, Chris Lonsford, Kevin Williams, Nathan Smith, Josette Altamirano, Simone McClaugherty and Makenzie Knotsman. 

 Photo courtesy of the Portland Chamber of Commerce

he Portland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Braun Intertec on Wednesday, June 9 at 3814 Acushnet Dr. in Corpus Christi. Braun Intertec is a new member of the Portland chamber. 

For 60 years, Braun Intertec has built a trusted reputation by delivering innovative thinking on scope, on schedule and on budget. They’re collaborators with passion to build innovations that solve problems. 

With employee owners that have extensive education and vast experience across a wide range of industries, their team is able to deliver solutions using more than 100 different technical specialties such as geotechnical services, In Situ services, pavement technology, environmental consulting, construction materials and testing. 

Braun Intertec is regularly adding to the services they provide. For more information call 361-480-0301.  

