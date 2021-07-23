The Portland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for new member Braun Intertect on Wednesday, June 9. Pictured from left, Vanessa Giannamore, Ashley Maddox, Jose Balderas, Gary Tiedeman, William Bass, Richie Sleger, Bryan Landers, Chris Lonsford, Kevin Williams, Nathan Smith, Josette Altamirano, Simone McClaugherty and Makenzie Knotsman.