The Portland community is readying for a big weekend as St. Christopher’s By the Sea Church is preparing for its Patronal Feast Day Celebration which will not only feature fun for the entire family, but also commemorate a new icon for the church.
St. Christopher’s By the Sea Reverend John Blackburn explained that cities and churches back in Europe were often named after saints, a tradition that has carried over to the states with places like San Antonio named after St. Anthony and, of course, St. Christopher’s By the Sea named for St. Christopher.
“The day that the church commemorates those people were big festival days, and the day that historically the church has commemorated St. Christopher is July 25,” Father Blackburn said. “So on the weekend of the 24th and the 25th we’re going to be celebrating what we call our patronal feast day.”
Blackburn explained that St. Christopher is the patron saint of travelers. St. Christopher – who was going by another name at the time – would ferry travelers across a dangerous river because he was so tall and so strong and lived to serve God. One day, a child came to the river bank and asked if he could be carried across. Christopher said it would be no problem since he was only a child. As they made their way across the river the child became, as Blackburn described it, “as heavy as lead”.
“Christopher struggles against the river and he gets the other side and says to this boy, you almost drowned me,” Blackburn said. “‘How can somebody so small be so heavy?’
“The child said, ‘I am the Christ, whom you serve, and not only have you carried me, but you’ve carried the weight of the world.’”
The icon the church will be receiving depicts this moment when Christopher met Christ and, while it may look like a painting, Blackburn explained that it is not a simple painting depicting that moment.
The depiction, while it does resemble a painting, is actually writing done in egg yolk and various ground pigments from rocks and other natural sources that soaks into a wood panel which then creates an image. At Sunday mass on July 25, Blackburn will hold the ceremony to bless the icon in front of all those who attend.
“The process, even for a simple icon, takes well over a week of full-time work,” icon artist Randi Rose-Sider said of the process. “Of course, the work itself takes place in the timeless realm of prayer and, as with liturgy, it doesn’t make sense to measure it in hours, layers or dollars. The icon is literally breathed into being, both because breath is often incorporated into the gilding process and because the iconographer breathes or brush-strokes prayers such as the Jesus Prayer (Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner) into the icon.
“The resulting icon is merely a signpost, a window only ‘through a glass darkly,’ but its object, the subject really, gives the icon its status as sacred.”
On Saturday, July 24, the church will host a banquet in the parish hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. and reservations are required. Near the conclusion of the meal, Blackburn will present a brief talk on Saint Christopher and his influence around the globe. Immediately after the lecture, there will be a choral concert in the Nave of the Church.
The performing choir is composed of singers traveling from Washington, D.C., New York City, a member of the Baltimore Choral Arts, along with others from all over Texas. They will present a program of choral selections, some of which are centered around the idea of travel, since Saint Christopher is the patron saint of travelers.
While Sunday’s events are free, the banquet and concert cost $25 each or $45 for both. To make a reservation email johnlblackburn@gmail.com, visit www.stchristophersbythesea.com and fill out a reservation card on their Feast Day page or call or text 254-744-4057.
“I don’t think this parish has ever done anything quite like this,” Blackburn said. “It’s also the first time a lot of the singers have performed since coronavirus.
“Everybody’s been locked away, or they’ve been a little bit afraid to get out or whatever. This is also kind of a culmination of all of that insight. Let’s get together. Let’s celebrate something that’s good and noble. Let’s come together as a community and celebrate.”
