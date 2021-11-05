The Portland community recently came together to celebrate the long, resilient career – and marriage – of one of the most successful residents the city has ever known.
Phyllis Lee, owner of Lee Real Estate, and her husband Gerald were surprised last week when a large crowd gathered to wish them a happy 70th wedding anniversary – complete with a drive-by parade.
“This is so overwhelming, absolutely overwhelming that all these precious people came here today,” Phyllis said. “Many of them I’ve known for years and years and years and some are young, so I haven’t known them that long,” she laughed. “What an honor this is.”
The couple met in high school in 1948. After graduating, Gerald enlisted in the United States Navy. They would reunite while Gerald was on military leave and he asked her for her hand in marriage.
That was 70 years ago.
So, what words of wisdom did the high school sweethearts have to impart for staying together all these years?
“I think when you get ready to marry, it should be for life,” Phyllis said. “And you have to choose the right one. I made the best choice when I found this wonderful, handsome man in high school.
“I don’t remember ever going to bed and him not saying I love you and that’s the honest truth. And when I wake up in the morning, the first thing that I hear is, ‘Did you sleep good?’.
“I promise you that’s the truth.”
Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow was also on hand where she read a proclamation stating Oct. 20 to be Phyllis and Gerald Lee Day in Portland.
Skurow said, “On behalf of the Portland City Council and citizens of Portland, I offer sincere congratulations to Phyllis and Gerald for their 70 years of happily married life, and wish them continued happiness and success for many more years.”
Battling back tears, Phyllis said, “I’m overwhelmed with the love they’ve shown me.
Gerald added, “You just have to marry the right lady which is what I did all those years ago.
“It’s been a wonderful tour. A truly wonderful 70 years.”
