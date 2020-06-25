PORTLAND – On June 3, the Portland Garden Club awarded the “Yard of the Season” to Pete and Michelle Capos of 117 Granby Place. Mrs. Capos was presented with a gift certificate to Greens & Things and the coveted “Yard of the Season” sign to display in their yard for the next month.
The Capos’ yard abounds with colorful annuals and perennials. The front lawn is a lush blanket of thick St. Augustine grass, partially shaded by mesquite trees. The front and side flower beds are filled with pink and white vinca, impatiens, various succulents, red and white variegated caladiums, pink geraniums, begonias, yellow and orange ixora and blue plumbago. Brightly colored talavera pots with a variety of plants, a beautiful water feature and a St. Francis statue are sheltered within the front courtyard.
The backyard and shaded patio are surrounded by a variety of fern, desert rose and other colorful plants, a rain chime and hanging baskets overflowing with red geraniums. The fence and various locations in the yard feature colorful talavera lizards and iguanas. Large pots of beautiful plants and a birdbath are placed strategically as focal points. A unique wooden seating area, decorated with oval talavera pots of flowers, wraps around a backyard tree.
The Garden Club also presented Ginny Moses, Director of the Portland Bell Whittington Library, with a gardening book by Neil Sperry, titled Lone Star Gardening. Members present were Becky Stewart, President, Barbara Luchte Vice President, Bettye Harper, Treasurer, Jean Evans, Loree Dean Svadlenak, Marcia Schultz and Ginny Moses.
If interested in joining the Portland Garden Club, call 361-222-0137 for more information.