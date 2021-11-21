Since 1972, the Portland Garden Club has been meeting and acknowledging those who beautify the city one yard at a time.
One of their biggest community activities is awarding the Yard of the Season to a local resident, which the club recently did and gladly shared.
The award this season was presented to Arlen and Sherri Miller, 139 N. Janin St., for a beautiful yard featuring a multitude of fall colors.
The Miller’s were seriously affected by the freeze earlier this year as were so many Portland residents. The beautiful boxwood hedge which lined the front of their home was no more after winter storm Uri, so like many others, they purchased and planted just a few plants afterward.
Each week, Sherri suggested they visit a nursery and “just look” but many trips later and lots of “looking,” they now have an array of plants unlike any before as they continue to “just look”.
“Thank you Arlen and Sherri for helping to beautify our community,” a statement from the Portland Garden Club stated.
In addition to the seasonal award, they were presented a gift certificate from Greens n Things, located at 809 Houston St. in Portland. The Portland Garden Club meets at 11 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb Dr. in Portland.