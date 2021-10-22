The city of Portland partnered with the Portland Police and Fire departments, DPS and other various agencies to host its sixth annual National Night Out Block Party on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Hosted at the city’s municipal park at 1815 Memorial Pkwy., the event was held from 6-8 p.m. and gathered together several groups of first responders, including police officers, fire fighters, state troopers, along with several branches of the military, to meet and mingle with residents of Portland. During the event, snacks, fun and games were offered, and several official vehicles were on hand for the public to view.
“It’s a time for the community to come out and meet each other, meet your neighbors, so on and so forth also meet your different law enforcement here in the area,” said Sergeant Thomas Laughlin with the Portland Police Department. “This is important because it lets the community come together and meet their police officers and see that their police officers are here for them.”
First introduced in 1984 in Philadelphia, the National Night Out program has grown exponentially since, in an effort to bridge a relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while – according to the program’s website – “bringing back a true sense of community”
“National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for our residents to interact with local law enforcement officers and other first responders that serve and protect each of us,” said Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow. “The city of Portland supports and cherishes opportunities for our residents to build a relationship with our first responders through fun activities and demonstrations. It establishes a trust in each other and ensures our community is safe for all.”
For Jeff Morris, fire chief for the city of Portland, the National Night Out event is an opportunity to socialize with and to get to know the city’s first responders.
“It gives (the public) an avenue to ask us questions about anything safety related, from police activity, things that can go on in your community, and if you have questions about that, those experts are here,” Morris said. “We’re here to answer those questions.”
