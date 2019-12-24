SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow and Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann were among 75 attendees at the Women Municipal Leaders Conference held at the White House on Dec. 12.
Conference attendees from across the country participated in briefings and discussions with Vice President Mike Pence and senior administration officials including Secretary Betsy DeVos (Education), Secretary Elaine Chao (Transportation) and Scott Turner (White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council executive director), about issues impacting communities and on shared federal/state/local priorities such as infrastructure, rural prosperity, energy development, opportunity zones, regulatory reform and combatting the opioid crisis.
“This was an excellent opportunity to collaborate and discuss with senior White House officials issues important to municipal government,” Mayor Skurow said.
Mayor Ehmann added, “In addition to meeting with the administration officials, we also met with other municipal leaders from across the county. We have so many common interests, and this was a unique opportunity to exchange ideas.”
The Women Municipal Leaders Conference was arranged and coordinated by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
“This was not a ‘check-the-box’ exercise for us but rather a commitment to continue to foster and build the relationship with state and local leaders around the country,” Associate Director for Intergovernmental Affairs Morgan Bedan said.
As a bonus, Skurow and Ehmann got to see first-hand some of the White House Christmas decorations created by Sinton resident Adrian Alaniz.