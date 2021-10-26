County residents better pull out their reading glasses as the Friends of the Portland Library book sale will be kicking off Wednesday, Oct. 20, and run through Monday, Oct. 25, at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb in Portland.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Bell Whittington Public Library.
There will be a ‘Friends Preview Night’ for those who are contributors to the Portland Friends of the Library. If anyone would like to support the organization and join preview night, they can sign up at the entrance of the book sale during the event.
The book sale will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 24.
‘Buck A Bag Day,’ where book shoppers can fill bags with books and pay $1 per bag, will be held Oct. 25.
Book-A-Palooza is also on the horizon and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Old Gregory-Portland Middle School, 4600 Wildcat Dr. in Portland, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is a drive-thru event. Stop by to pick up pre-bagged books for infants to children in second grade while supplies last.
Book-A-Palooza is hosted by the Bell Whittington Public Library and Gregory-Portland ISD. Visit www.facebook.com/BellWhittingtonLibrary for more information.
The Bell Whittington Library is open normal hours Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features books, movies, CDs or magazines, or visitors can use computers, make copies, fax or laminate. Masks are recommended.
