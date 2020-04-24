SINTON – The name Henry Ho has been accompanied with praises of thanks for the last several weeks and its not because of the work he does at his business in Portland, Q-Nails & Spa.
Actually, his business is closed down at the moment but instead of sitting at home watching the COVID-19 pandemic take its course, he decided he’d find ways to help out his community.
San Patricio County Community Supervision and Corrections Department (SPCCSCD) Business Manager Dora Henkhaus was in a meeting with SPCCSCD Director Jason Woods talking about the COVID-19 situation.
“We’re trying to keep our staff safe, of course, just like everyone is,” Woods said. “We went about trying to find masks and disinfectant and, to make a long story short, Dora had the idea of just checking with Q-Nails because I guess she’s been getting nails done there.”
On April 13 Henkhaus explained what happened next in a Facebook post.
“Last week I called my favorite nail salon, Q-Nails & Spa in Portland, to see if they had any masks my office could purchase,” she wrote. “They did not have any but the owner, Henry Ho, said he would have his staff make some.
“Six days later we received his donation of 300 handmade masks and a big box of hand sanitizers. They’re truly the best! If you’ve never been to Q-Nails I highly recommend you try them when they open again.”
When asked why Ho decided he help out he said, “I live in Portland and my family lives in Portland so when the this COVID-19 thing happened I knew we needed to do something right away. And we need to do something for our community.
“The first thing I thought of was hand sanitizer because no one could find it anywhere. I called my supplier and asked if they had any and they did. They had 3,000 bottles so I asked if I could buy them all for my community. I don’t want to sell them. They didn’t sell them all to me but I got about 2,000.”
Woods said that when talking with Ho he found out that he had been giving hand sanitizer to local police and fire departments as well as several nursing homes in the area.
“Not only has he helped the adult probation office, he’s helped lots of what you would call essential services,” Woods said. “All while his doors have regrettably been closed.”
When Henkhaus asked about the masks, Ho immediately called his employees and asked if they could come over to his house and grab fabric and help him make them, which they all did.
“Why wouldn’t we want to help the community, “ Ho added. “We’re just here at home, we should help.
“I just thought we can do something for people, like give back somehow. We can find supplies when a lot of people cannot find supplies so why not? I told my wife and she said yes, we need to help right away.”
The issues Ho is facing, along with countless others who have stepped up to make masks, is that fabric is in short supply or if stores that do have fabric, the wait is too long. Ho said he stood in line for more than two hours at Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Corpus Christi just to get materials but doesn’t think he can do that anymore.
“I’ve heard that from others, too,” Woods said. “My mother’s a seamstress and our daughter’s a (physician’s assistant) in New Braunfels and she’s trying to make masks for my daughter, my granddaughter and the medical staff over there. So yeah, that’s just COVID-19, man. Who would’ve thought that?”
Ho said that he did order some fabric online a few weeks ago but now it’s hard to find any. He still hands out sanitizer to people that need it and they can call his location at 361-800-5236 even though he’s closed and request one bottle per person and then come by and pick it up.
“We just need to do something to help other people,” Ho said. “We need more and more people to help the community so we can get over this. If we work together we can all help each other.”