The chance to return to the stage after the past year afforded just the right amount of excitement for Portland resident John Luttman Jr.
After a stint of doing mostly tech work behind the scenes and returning to his day job teaching theatre arts at Rockport-Fulton High School, Luttman Jr. auditioned for a role in the upcoming stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” at the Rialto Theater in Aransas Pass.
“Pride & Prejudice”, a classic romance novel first published in 1813, has been adapted scores of times to varying degrees of success. This Jon Jory adaptation set to grace the Rialto Theater stage is actually billed as a ‘romantic comedy’ with all of the wit and romance remains intact, but this version of the story has been infused with a hefty dose of funny stuff.
Luttman Jr. was cast as Mr. Bingley, a wealthy and – by all accounts – handsome gentleman who relies a little too heavily on the advice of others in the romance department.
“I really enjoy the character Mr. Bingley because we can both be a little goofy, and we are big romantics,” Luttman Jr said.
According to Portland thespian, who has participated in theatre since middle school, most local plays have trouble filling male roles, so he figured he’d help out however he could.
The result: an experience the cast and crew have loved and hope audiences will connect with.
“The cast has worked really hard to bring the show to life, and it would be great to get the support form the local area,” Luttman Jr added. “It would also show off that all of the different background of the actors and actresses can come together and put on a beautiful show.”
“Pride & Prejudice” is scheduled to open June 18 and run through July 3. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets and further information are available by calling 361-758-0383 between 10 a.m - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or by visiting rialtotheater.org.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•