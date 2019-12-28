PORTLAND – To kick things off this holiday season, Portland held their annual Parade of Lights at the beginning of the month and has announced the parade float winners.
IN their weekly newsletter, the Portland Chamber of Commerce said, “It wouldn’t be possible without the community participation.
“Thank you to all those who participated in the parade for your time, your effort and your enthusiasm. And thanks to the Portland Kiwanis Club for serving as judges for the Parade of Lights.”
For “Best Use of Theme” the Kiwanis Club judges chose the OLMC Guadalupana Society. For “Best Youth Organization” float, Girl Scout Troop 9813 was chosen. In the category of “Best Illuminated” Lone Star Crane was selected and for “Best Overall” entry, the winner was Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.