During a recent City Council meeting, members of Portland’s council passed an ordinance to protect recreational activities in Corpus Christi Bay and Nueces Bay.
Aiming to regulate future developments in the area that could hinder the marine activities that make the bay so unique, such as kite-surfing, boating, fishing, and others that promote tourism, the new ordinance is set to restrict developments in the “established area” without a permit.
“Our City Council is united in our efforts to protect the ability of our residents and visitors to enjoy our bays,” said Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow.
According to a statement from the city, the establishment of the newly lamented marine recreation areas, now requires permits for the construction of “a breakwater, dock, pier, revetment, or other structures or improvements.”
Mayor Skurow added, “Our natural resources are vital to the quality of life and economic development of the region.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•