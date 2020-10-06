PORTLAND – Another event has fallen victim to COVID-19 as Portland’s annual Windfest has officially been canceled.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors, Windfest Committee and chamber staff said they were saddened to announce the official decision to cancel Windfest 2020. The chamber said that with all outdoor festivals and events being canceled in the area – and the current guidelines put out by the state – the best decision was just to cancel and work towards an even greater event for 2021.
“Please note this decision was not something we took lightly as this will have a big impact on the community and the chamber,” a statement from the chamber read. “We understand this will also have an economic impact on other non-profit organizations in the area that utilize Windfest as their annual revenue generator.”
For 47 years, the festival has become a major event for the community that featured live entertainment, vendors, a carnival and many more family-oriented activities. The event was originally scheduled for April 3-5 with Portland’s Got Talent scheduled for April 2, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the decision was made to postpone the event until Nov. 6-8 with all the live music acts still on board, even headliner Stoney LaRue.
But alas, it was not to be so.
“It is a disappointment that we are not able to host this community event but the decision was made in order to comply with governmental mandates and the safety of everyone involved,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairman Stephanie Turany said.
The chamber added that it takes a lot of people and a lot of hard work to put on Windfest and it was decided the event was just too large to successfully modify and make it work safely, even with a safety plan in place.
“We understand how difficult it was to make the decision to cancel Windfest 2020 and the Chamber stands behind that decision 100 percent,” Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Shelly Stuart said.
“Our priority is the health and safety of our entire community, as well as the many visitors who were looking forward to this year’s event. We were faced with insurmountable obstacles that prevented us from holding a high-caliber, quality event this year.
“Yes, it was a tough decision, since the festival means so much to the community, but we look forward to hosting the event in 2021.”
Windfest 2021 is already in the works and is scheduled for April 9-11, 2021 with Portland’s Got Talent rescheduled for April 8, 2021.
