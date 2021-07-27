The Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project (CC7D) has been going strong since 2007 – minus, of course, 2020 when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a film competition where anyone from the area can sign up and then has seven days to create a 4- to 8-minute short film that will screen at the Alamo Drafthouse in Corpus Christi on Sept. 5.
This year was a bit different as CC7D organizers found out, days after the competition officially launched, that filmmakers weren’t allowed to film at Corpus Christi public property – a first for the contest. This last-minute change caused several filmmakers to scramble to reshoot scenes in order to not be disqualified due to CC7D rules.
Thankfully, the city of Portland allows for anyone, filmmakers included, to use its parks and public parks to film, so an influx of participants headed north and took advantage of the hospitality.
“I’m so grateful to the city of Portland and Nueces County for being open to working with us as we work through this challenge with the city of Corpus Christi not understanding how the Corpus Christi film ordinance works,” CC7D co-founder Heidi Hovda said. “Portland really stepped up, and now you’re going to see a lot of films this year that have Portland locations, and I’m just so grateful.”
CC7D has always had a lot of participants from San Patricio County place in the competition, like Gregory-Portland ISD Audio-Visual Production Director David Rains and county librarian Mr. Kippy.
“We have citizens here locally that participated in that, and over the years they’ve requested to use our parks or other locations, so that’s something we’ve done before,” Portland Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Connor said. “We didn’t really necessarily say, ‘Oh, Corpus won’t let you film there, come over here,’ we already had folks doing that stuff.
“Then I think people found out they could film in Portland, and they came over here.”
Conner said that as long as filmmakers didn’t keep residents from using any of the public places or damage any property they don’t need to have insurance or film permits, which was what Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said was the misunderstanding.
Hovda said that it worked out in the end and that Portland was very cool for allowing filming in the area.
“We are cool over here for sure,” Conner laughed.
Hovda added, “After 2020, I am so excited to see people on Sept. 5, at the Alamo Drafthouse.
“Even if you don’t know someone who’s ever made a film, even if you don’t know someone who is involved in this, you should just come and check it out if you like to watch movies, if you like to be a part of something fun and exciting that is special and unique to our community.”
To grab tickets and possibly see some Portland landmarks on the big screen visit www.cc7day.com.
