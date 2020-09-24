PORTLAND – The 14th annual International Female Ride Day kicked off Aug. 22 with Portland resident and Edward Jones financial adviser Elizabeth Ackman heading out for her first all-female ride.
The globally synchronized ride day for women motorcycle riders known as International Female Ride Day (IFRD), usually takes place on the first Saturday of May, but was moved due to concerns over the pandemic. Their website said that the ride is referred to as a “movement” by its participants, and its call to action of “Just Ride!” has seen women in more than 120 countries take to their motorcycles, scooters or three-wheelers to hit the road, no matter their race, creed or religion.
“I didn’t even know about it until the end of last year, and apparently it’s been going on for a really long time,” Ackman said. “What’s cool is the way the lady that organized it, she’s a veteran and her ride-name is Kickstand. So I asked why her name was Kickstand and they said it’s because she’s missing her left leg and it’s a metal leg from the knee down.
“And she rides a two-wheel. Normally you would ride a trike or something with three wheels.
“She is just amazing.”
Ackman was the only female rider from Portland (another was from Ingleside), and even though she only knew a few women taking the ride, she said that everyone in her group, the Chrome Divas, had become her best friends.
So that Saturday Ackman took off to meet her group at 8 a.m. and within a few hours, the women found themselves in a massive rain storm.
“We had to hide out at a shop on the way and we were drenched — literally pouring water out of our boots,” she said laughing.
“But it was just so awesome. So great.”
They would eventually arrive at their destination at 5 p.m.
Ackman has been riding motorcycles for 13 years after she became friends with a couple from Dallas who rode and the wife would ride solo. The two women talked and before she knew it, Ackman was on the asphalt on her own bike.
“As a lady you’re always going to meet some guy that asks you to go on a ride with them,” she said. “You’re putting your safety in their hand, and a lot of girls think that’s cute.
“I don’t.”
When asked why she did the IFRD, she answered simply, “Meeting other women that ride.
“It’s like getting together with best friends you haven’t even met yet and you spend the entire day with them and then you’re hooked up for life, and that’s pretty exciting,” she added.
“Obviously independent women branch away from things where they have to follow their men, but we don’t not want to ride with men. On the contrary, we love men very, very much,” she said with a laugh.
“Traditionally you ride on the back with your guy or you’re riding with your guy because they give us safety, otherwise we wouldn’t be with them. But when you can step away from that and be with your female friends and they have the same interest and are just as strong as you are in those ways — and you still get to be a girl — that’s a whole different feeling. It’s wonderful.”
She said that any woman interested in joining her or any other groups of women riders can visit motoress.com/international-female-ride-day, chromedivas.com, the Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson dealership, Corpus Christi Cycle Plaza or search Facebook groups in the area.
Ackman will next head out to Texarkana where the Ladies in Leather Rally and Parade will be trying to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for the most female motorcycle riders in one place.
“That’s going to be a hard ride,” she said. “It’s kind of like training for a marathon, you really have to build stamina because even though you have a windshield, there’s a lot of force on your body. And you have to deal with the vibrations and the heat and still be aware of your surroundings as you haul butt up there. But it’s also pretty exciting.
“It’s a whole different feeling when you’re in the driver’s seat.”
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.