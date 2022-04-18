GracePoint Church in Portland kicked off spring with its Easter Eggstravaganza last Thursday. The event featured a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt, inflatable castles, food and games.
Hundreds headed out to the church, located at 4755 Wildcat Dr. in Portland, for fellowship and fun through the evening.
G-PISD board of trustees Secretary Tim Flinn was on hand cooking up more than 500 hotdogs for the guests with his team.
“At Gracepoint Church we firmly believe we have to be a part of our community, whether you come to church or not,” Flinn said. “We’re here for people, that’s what we’re here for, love God, love people, change the world.”
He said everyone at the event was having a great time which is what the church wanted from the event. Free fun and free food was had by all and he said it was his job to make sure everyone was fed.
“I probably have the best cooking team in South Texas that I put together so I don’t have to do anything except stand around and have fun,” he joked. “People come by and pat us on the back and say we’re doing a great job but we’re getting to hang out together and have fun.
“We’re fellowshipping and cooking – you don’t have to twist our arm to be out here.
“It’s two of the things we like doing best – fellowship and cooking – and we get to come here and do both of them.
“We’re just out here having fun.”
