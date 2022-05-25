With nearly 20 lemonade stands scattered through Portland this past weekend, to say the first ever Portland Made Lemonade Day was a success would be putting it lightly.
One of the local kids who participated in the event was 11-year-old Trent Hartley, who designed his lemonade stand and built it using his great-grandfather’s old fence that fell down during Hurricane Harvey.
“It was a lot of hard work but I liked the way it all came out in the end,” Hartley said.
To add to that hard work, he squeezed 84 lemons the night before to prepare for the big day which ended with him selling out.
“We’ve been out here since 3 o’clock and it’s hot,” Blake Hartley, Trent’s father, laughed. “But Trent’s been out here the whole time and he’s worked really hard to build his stand and now to sell his lemonade.
“And he’s made quite a bit of money, even after paying off his expenses.”
Created by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, Portland Made Lemonade provides the opportunity for children to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand.
Leading up to the day of sales local kids learn to set goals, develop a business plan, establish a budget, seek investors and provide customer service.
Blake said that Trent will continue his business throughout the summer and possibly longer, so if anyone wants to try his popular lemonade can follow him at facebook.com/trentmadelemonade and see where he’ll set up shop.
“I just really want to thank everyone who came by to get lemonade,” Trent said. “It was a lot of work but really, really fun.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•