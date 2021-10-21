Portland’s Indian Point Pier project got a much needed injection of funds last week as the Portland city council approved $2 million donation agreement from the Zachry Group and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America Inc. (MHIA), in conjunction with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV).
“This city park will be a space for community members to convene and celebrate the Texas coastal environment right here in Portland, Texas,” Zachry Group Projects President Ralph Biediger said. “Zachry and MHIA are delighted to have the chance to partner with the city of Portland and continue being an engaged community partner to leave a lasting legacy.”
Zachry Group and MHIA are two of the contractors who participated in the construction of GCGV/ExxonMobil -SABIC plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County. Zachry and MHIA completed their portion of the joint venture project in early July with plant startup expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“Our companies have focused on supporting the local community since we arrived in Portland,” MHIA President and CEO Yoshihiro Shiraiwa added. “The Indian Point project is a natural fit for us to make a long-term impact on the city and community.”
Beecroft Construction, who are handling construction of the pier project, began mobilizing onto the site last week with major construction anticipated to begin in November. The project will include the demolition of the existing concessions building and the construction of an iconic shade structure, gathering spaces, food truck locations and increased parking.
The city of Portland will oversee all operations related to the construction of the facility which is expected to begin late 2021 and is scheduled to be complete by Spring 2022.
“Our community is indebted to Zachry, MHIA and GCGV for their partnership in this important project,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “The city of Portland has a long history of protecting the environment.
“This project continues that tradition by creating a unique gathering place for the community that highlights local vegetation and wildlife”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•