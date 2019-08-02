PORTLAND – Portland will be hosting youngsters this Saturday as they grab their rods and reels and get ready for the 16th annual Kid Katch held at Indian Point Pier.
With more than 200 kids registered last year, it’s no a stretch to say that the 15th annual event was a success.
“It went fantastic; it was a good time,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Kristin Connor about last year’s event. “This is a chance where kids get to go and experience nature and fish.
“We try to provide an opportunity that kids may not normally have access to.”
Now, in its 16th year, Kid Katch is looking to become bigger and better in every way.
The free annual fishing event kicks off Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon (fishing ends at 11 a.m.) and will be held at Indian Point Pier, 100 Highway 181, in Portland.
This is a measure and release event open to kids ages 17 and under. Those fishing must bring their own fishing poles and gear but shrimp bait will be provided.
First, second and third-place prizes for the biggest fish will be awarded in each age category and the first 200 registrants receive a Kid Katch T-shirt. Lunch will also be provided for everyone.
This year, a school supply drive will take place at the Kid Katch event and attendees are asked to bring new school supplies to donate to the Gregory-Portland Independent School District.
The entire event is free, but registration is required. Visit portlandtx.com and look for the Kid Katch spotlight to register. For more information, call 361-777-4670.