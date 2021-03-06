Rosalia McArthur spent her life pounding the pavement. She’s run 14 marathons thus far and more half marathons than she can count. As she grew older, she began to develop problems with her hips then her back and feet. Never one to quit anything she loves doing, she decided to look for a natural remedy to ease the pain.
“When I first started practicing yoga, I was going through a very bitter divorce and I don’t even know how I ended up at Yoga Studio of Corpus Christi,” McArthur said. “I started training in 2012 and the person I am now is completely different from the person I was then. I would have never known that yoga would have taken me this far.”
Taken her far it has because now, a few years and 700 hours later, McArthur is now officially a Master Yoga Teacher. She also has some major plans in store for her Yoga Love & Holistic Nutrition studio which opened just as the pandemic began shutting everything down.
“The pandemic was hard because, obviously, we had to close,” McArthur said. “But I felt so blessed because I had people texting me and messaging me to do yoga on Facebook or on Facetime. I had to something just to pay the rent.
“It was a struggle and it was pretty scary but I relied on my faith and how God always provides and I think He was the one who kept me strong and helped me to keep going with the studio.”
She also went on to explain that yoga is much more than people give it credit for. Sure, there’s some stretching involved and some posses with interesting names like Downward Dog or Happy Baby, but she said its more than that.
“What people don’t realize is that yoga is more than a fitness field, because if you really know about yoga, you know that yoga heals,” McArthur added. “It’s not just about looking nice on the outside, but also looking nice on the inside.
“We’re not doctors, but we’re also not fitness trainers – we’re somewhere in the middle. But yoga definitely heals inside and out, I know this from my own experience.”
And her faithful followers, who have followed her through a pandemic and range in ages from their mid-20s to their 60s, know this also to be true.
Located at 1021 W. Highway 181 suite 8 in Portland across from her other business, Ed’s Hair Designs, it is a modest studio that now has three yoga teachers teaching small classes, to ensure social distancing. But McArthur has big plans for the small space.
Since gaining her Lead Teacher certification, McArthur plans on teaching more yoga instructors and turning her modest studio into a full blown school. She said that it’s in the works right now but turning a studio into a school takes quite a bit more time and paperwork.
She also received her holistic nutrition certificate last year and has been growing her line of juices which she said also heals from the inside out.
“I can teach you yoga, help you diet, help you with fitness, exercise – I’m qualified to do everything like that,” she said. “I also want to create my own line of juicing, but juicing to heal, not just something that tastes good but juicing to clean your system, get energy and if it is going to have protein it’s going to be organic protein. I don’t want any additives or sugar in them.”
She said that just learning about nutrition has made a completely different person than she was just one year ago and wants others to take the healing journey along side her.
“I’m here because I want to help,” McArthur said. “If anyone has questions about fitness or food they can just ask me. I will never hesitate to answer those questions.
“I’m not just here to make money, I’m here to help the community. I’m all for that.”
