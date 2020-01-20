Portland’s Windfest 2020 releases entertainment lineup, bringing new faces, music

PORTLAND – The Portland Chamber of Commerce just released the entertainment rocking the stage at this year’s Windfest, and it’s a doozy.
This year will mark Portland’s 47th Annual Windfest, April 2-5, which remains one of the area’s premiere entertainment festivals.
In a press release, the Portland chamber said that each year Windfest brings the community and families together in a fun and safe environment. Live music, a talent show, carnival rides, games, a marketplace, parade, cook-off, horseshoe tournament, washer tournament, “Dachshund Dash” and “All Dog” Costume Parade, along with children’s activities, are just some of the things Windfest has to offer.
The festivities kick off on Thursday, April 2, with the 2nd Annual Portland’s Got Talent. Portland’s Got Talent is a talent competition that features all sorts of talents from singers, dancers and musicians to jugglers, magicians and any other unique talents. All ages and talents are welcomed to audition.
Friday’s entertainment will open up at 6:30 p.m. with Grant Gilber taking the stage, followed by Texas Country staple Robert Ray who will pave the way for fan favorite Texas recording artist Stoney LaRue closing out the first night.
LaRue’s website says that over a nearly 20-year career, the Lone Star-born and Oklahoma-raised LaRue has transformed himself into an unlikely Renaissance man. He is a deft songwriter, informed traveler and self-aware philosopher, a troubadour who converses just as easily about Indian yogis and gurus as he does about Texas barbecue and dance halls. LaRue highlights all facets of his complex persona on the inspiring new album “Onward.”
On the 2019 album “Onward” LaRue said of the gritty duet with the legendary Tanya Tucker “Meet Me in the Middle”, “It’s about the idea of reciprocity in a relationship, of yin and yang.
“You want to think that everything’s supposed to be equal and find the balance, but it never turns out that way, does it? It’s always a shift of power.”
LaRue has sold more than one million albums and singles in his career and believes fun means being on the road and playing live, tapping into a vast catalogue that includes influential LPs like 2005’s “The Red Dirt Album” and his exhilarating 2007 album “Live at Billy Bob’s Texas.”
He said he’s excited about taking “Onward” to fans around the country, now including Portland, and reminding them that not only is he still here, he isn’t going anywhere.
“You have to be willing to live it,” LaRue said. “That’s the only way to make it, and the way that I’ve made it.
“But I’m not haphazard in what I’m writing or singing anymore. I’m more focused and looking ahead to what I want to achieve.”
Saturday, April 4 will feature Portland’s Got Talent winners who will open up the stage followed by bands Viral Rock, Bushbullit, Another and Jake Ward.
The evening entertainment kicks off with Zydeco Hellraisers, followed by The Powell Brothers and wrapping up with the San Antonio-forged, Tex-Mex/Pop-Rock artists The Last Bandoleros.
Sunday, April 5, is family day with general admission prices cut in half. On the stage that day will be a host of local artists.
For an up-close experience with any of this year’s entertainment, patrons can purchase VIP tickets that are good for the entire weekend. All tickets will be available online at portlandtx.org starting Monday, Feb.17.
Also, anyone interested in participating in any of the events, volunteering, becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 361-777-4650 or visit our website at portlandtx.org.