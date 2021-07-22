The Portland First United Methodist Church (PFUMC) and San Patricio County Department of Public Health (SPCDPH) TXPAN Project welcome everyone to the 2021 Health and Active Living Fair at PFUMC, 4545 Wildcat Dr., on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Vicki Wilkerson and Sandy Clarkson, PFUMC Health Fair Planners, Nicole Alonzo, SPCDPH Community-Based Program (CBP) TXPAN Project Community Health Liaison, and Virginia Lopez, SPCDPH CBP Manager are promoting active living in this year’s fair. In addition to health and safety information and demonstrations, health screenings, immunizations, and many other services, participants can complete a Participant Challenge Card as they visit health fair exhibitors. There will be a door prize drawing for all health fair participants, and a second drawing for participants that complete the Participant Challenge Card.
For more information about the PFUMC Health and Active Living Fair contact Vicki Wilkerson at 361-887-2036 or Nicole Alonzo at 361-587-3538.