(POSTPONED) C.A.S.T. for Kids brings fishing fun back to Lake Corpus Christi

(UPDATE: Due to safety and health concerns with the novel coronavirus this event has been postponed until September 12.)
MATHIS – On Saturday, April 4, beginning at 8 a.m., area special needs kids will descend on Lake Corpus Christi State Park in Mathis for a day full of fun and fishing for the city’s second annual C.A.S.T. (Catch A Special Thrill) for Kids fishing event.
C.A.S.T. for Kids formed in 1991 to partner up with volunteers and sponsors and has since provided fishing and outdoor activities for hundreds of kids with special needs throughout the country. The foundation was formed to enrich the lives of children with special needs, support their families and strengthen communities through the sport of fishing.
This free fishing event is hosted by Mathis’ own 3 C’s Bass Club and All Cross Texas and presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
The event will host 40 children and their families for a day of fishing, food and awards ceremony. Each child receives a fishing gear fun-pack which includes a rod and reel, tackle box, T-shirt, hat and a plaque with their picture on it.
Chris Divin, treasurer of 3 C’s Bass Club and co-owner of All Cross Texas, quoted Romans 15:1 and said, “‘We who are strong have an obligation to bear with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves.’
“Yet, I can assure you when you volunteer for a C.A.S.T. for Kids event, your pleasure will be immense. These children have needs that we can provide for and their joy, love and happiness will absolutely amaze you. You will walk away with a peace in your heart that is contagious.
“Our goal is for each child to have a mentor to spend the morning with. This will be a day you will cherish and never forget.
“Plus, who can complain about spending a day at the lake, fishing, eating and playing? And it’s all free.”
Currently, the event is still seeking 40 fishing coaches who are experienced anglers to help one child plus their parent or guardian and show them proper fishing techniques as well as helping them land their big catch. On shore, volunteers are also needed to assist with all the other aspects of event such as set up and facilitation.
There are also about 15 spots available for special needs kids ages 6-18 to go fishing. Everyone can register at castforkids.org/event/lakecorpuschristi.
Lake Corpus Christi State Park Superintendent Robbie Merritt said last year, “We have several kid events each year here at the state park. The goal is to give kids and families a clean, fun atmosphere, where they can enjoy nature and the beauty it provides.
“C.A.S.T. for Kids coming to our park just enriched our goals.”
Divin said of last year’s event, “It was just like a family picnic. From Friday night with the volunteers meeting to set up the tent and area, to the first child who showed on Saturday morning, to the last person to leave Saturday afternoon – everyone seems to know each other.
“The atmosphere was family. You could feel God’s presence.”