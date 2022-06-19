Priscilla Loudon of Sinton recently graduated from Eastern New Mexico University.
Eastern New Mexico University’s Greyhound Arena hosted Spring Commencement at ENMU-Portales, with 427 candidates walking across the stage for graduation May 14.
The Spring Commencement address was given by 2022 ENMU graduate Lorynn Guerrero, who was named 2022 New Mexico Teacher of the Year for her work with students at New America School in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
“The ENMU commencement ceremony is ENMU’s celebration of our students and their families,” Chancellor and President of ENMU Patrice Caldwell. “The degrees we award students already changed their lives; those degrees are now their ticket to change the world. I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish.”