The Odem-Edroy ISD celebrated Texas Public Schools Week with an Open House on all campuses Monday, March 7.
The OEISD Ex-Students Association Museum was also open and welcomed families as they visited the campus. Former students, now parents, who were visiting with their children, enjoyed showing pictures of themselves and relatives from yearbooks and photo albums and sharing stories about their experiences in academics, sports, band and other arts programs as they explained various exhibits.
The museum is a cooperative effort between OEISD and the OEISD Ex-Students Association (a 501(c)3 organization). Items in the museum have been collected from the school district and from generous donors who were former students and from surviving family members.
The museum is operated by volunteers of the OEISD Ex-Students Association and is funded by donations. If anyone is interested in serving with the association volunteers or have memorabilia to share, email OdemExes@gmail.com or call Joan McKaughan at 361-876-8076.