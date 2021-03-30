ins 3-25 Purple Door.jpg

The Purple Door in Sinton received a donation of some much needed items from the San Patricio County Democratic Party and the Aransas County Democratic Party recently. Pictured (from left) are Chair, San Patricio County Democratic Party Jennifer Hay, Victim Advocate Kayla Perez (Purple Door). Cris Martinez, Betty Martinez, Ellie Huerta and Norma Jimenez. 

 Photo by Elaine Jones

The Purple Door in Sinton recently received a substantial donation from the San Patricio County Democratic Party and the Aransas County Democratic Party.

The Purple Door is a domestic violence service in Sinton providing help for people dealing with domestic abuse. They offer support, empowerment, counseling and legal services to women, men and children in multiple counties.

The donations included hygiene items, diapers, women’s and children’s clothing, household goods as well as toys and books.

This information was contributed by Chair, San Patricio County Democratic Party Jennifer Hay

