The Purple Door in Sinton recently received a substantial donation from the San Patricio County Democratic Party and the Aransas County Democratic Party.
The Purple Door is a domestic violence service in Sinton providing help for people dealing with domestic abuse. They offer support, empowerment, counseling and legal services to women, men and children in multiple counties.
The donations included hygiene items, diapers, women’s and children’s clothing, household goods as well as toys and books.
This information was contributed by Chair, San Patricio County Democratic Party Jennifer Hay