The 14th annual Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project (CC7D) kicks off in less than two months, July 7-14, and there’s at least one person who’s dead-set on competing.
For the last 15 years Gregory-Portland ISD Campus Video Director David Rains has participated in every CC7D since the very first one was held in 2007.
CC7D, to the unfamiliar, is a film race where participants are challenged to write, produce, shoot and edit an eight minute movie in seven days.
“I first heard about CC7D from some students of mine,” Rains said. “They were entering the first contest and challenged me. It sounded like fun and, as a teacher, I don’t generally get to shoot or cut any of my own work, so I treated it like a vacation and got my family and friends involved.
“We’ve been doing it ever since.”
Before all of that, Rains’ journey into filmmaking began when he was a theater major.
“I was required to try out for every show – including the spring musicals,” Rains recalled. “Since I can’t sing and don’t like to dance, it was time for a new major,” he laughed.
To Rains, video production seemed like as good a fit as any. Upon graduating, he, along with a few friends, formed a company and began to produce movies on the weekend.
Doing the math (minus a year because COVID-19 canceled the film race in 2020) this will be Rains’ 14th CC7D film.
“I can’t remember them all,” Rains said. “I always think of them as ‘The One We Did with Buddy’ or ‘The One We did with Jackie.’
“It’s been fantastic because I get to work with so many great local people like Kippy Edge, Jane Haas, Omar Becerra, Kelly Kimball – the list could be the entire article.”
Another rewarding aspect of CC7D is the ongoing opportunity to work with current and former students, affording them even more opportunity to get in-the-field experience.
“Many of my current and graduated students take part,” Rains added. “But the nicest thing has been the way my students go on to help other crews. My students have helped Kippy Edge on a lot of his films which is always a treat.”
Since that first challenge by a student to compete in CC7D, the reward of participating has gone both ways – on set and in the classroom, where Rains teaches as part of the Career Tech Department. He takes that “career” designation very seriously.
“I hope the students in my class, even if it’s only for one year as an elective, leave my room with a demo reel and the knowledge needed to work at a TV station if they wish.”
To participate in or learn more about the 2021 Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project visit cc7day.com.
Any G-P student interested in the Career Tech department at G-P High School can visit g-pisd.org/gphs.
