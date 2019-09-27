Rambo is back but has seen better days

First off, “Rambo: Last Blood” is not recommended for anyone under the age of 35.
Just kidding.
But I would recommend anyone under the age of 16 ask their parents permission before checking out Sylvester Stallone’s latest foray into the world of Rambo because it’s very, very, very violent. For those familiar with the franchise – especially the last entry, “Rambo”, which was literally the goriest movie I’ve probably ever seen in my life, and I love horror movies – should know what I mean.
While “Last Blood” may not be as bloody and gory as that one, it ramps up the violence and gore to an extremely, nearly unbelievable amount.
You have been warned.
*SPOILER*
The only spoiler you’ll get is the last 15 to 20 minutes are insane.
*SPOILER OVER*
It’s been 10 years since we last saw John Rambo, who after an insane bloody and violent event in Burma, returns to the United States, and we see him walking up to a farm where we find out he’s been living since.
He’s breaking wild horses (like taming them, not actually breaking them in two as one would expect Rambo to do) and living a quiet, country life.
Well, sort of quiet.
The movie starts with him on a horse attempting to rescue a family caught in the woods as a storm rages, triggering a flash flood that’s tearing through the woods.
It literally takes about two minutes before we see the grotesque, twisted body of the mom at the bottom of a cliff who fell to her death and whom dad and son were out looking for when the storm hit.
It’s a bit much to open a film, but it is a Rambo movie after all. He sort of succeeds at the rescue, but the violence and loss of life during that moment triggers his PTSD from the Vietnam War, and we’re treated to flashes of his previous cinematic adventures.
At the ranch, which is on the Texas-Mexico border, he lives with his niece – or someone he refers to as his niece – and her grandmother.
Actually, he lives on the property, not actually with them. You see, for some reason he’s been digging tunnels underground near the ranch house for some reason and lives in a dirt cellar there.
Why?
Who knows.
Anyway, his niece had a friend who dropped out of high school and went to Mexico and said she found the niece’s long missing father. Of course, the niece wants to know why her father left her and tells Rambo she wants answers.
I guess she’s never watched the news or read a newspaper because this young teen decides she needs to travel to Mexico – ALONE – to confront him.
Rambo basically tells her she’s crazy and shouldn’t go because it’s dangerous. Really dangerous. She listens to him and decides it’s a bad idea.
Until a minute later in the movie when she sneaks out of the house and heads across the border.
She’s immediately drugged at a local club and kidnapped by sex traffickers.
The rest of the movie is basically Rambo trying to rescue her.
While it may seem like I’m giving away a lot, trust me, I’m not. The movie’s plot speeds past at a record pace, quickly putting the pieces in place to reveal what everyone showed up for in the first place to see – angry Rambo killing everyone who crosses his path.
Have I mentioned the movie is violent and bloody?
It begs mentioning again.
We find out the purpose of those tunnels as Rambo goes full on “Home Alone”, booby trapping them and causing massive chaos and mayhem ... and a massive body count.
While “Rambo” was insanely violent, it was sort of tolerable because the enemies were really bad dudes from a foreign country.
“Last Blood” seems more uncomfortable, possibly due to the simple fact that he’s dispensing Mexicans from just over the border. I mean, they’re really bad guys, but they seem more like caricatures of what President Trump thinks Mexicans are like. And the fact that Stallone seems to use American’s fear of what lies just over the border seems ill-intentioned and, well, wrong.
It’s a strange, thin line to walk and “Last Blood” doesn’t do it well. There’s stereotypes abound and things that just seem out of place and uninformed.
Actually, Trump is probably thinking to himself that instead of simply building a wall on the border, he needs a wall of Rambos instead.
As I mentioned earlier, the movie’s pace is quick. It’s also the shortest entry into the franchise, coming in under the average film length of 90 minutes.
The only thing I took away from the movie was the enjoyment of seeing Stallone still alive and kicking (butt), showing that he still has it after all these years.
Perhaps Rambo should simply go to Alaska and live in the frozen tundra or something where no one can bother him. That seems to be the only way he can stay out of trouble.
While Stallone said this would be his last time playing Rambo, he also mentioned that if it was a financial success, he would be more than happy to return to the franchise, which would be fine so he can possibly end the series on a high note.
I’d be more than happy to see Rambo whittling forest animals in a rocking chair at some retirement home for action stars, fist-fighting the cafeteria staff for not giving him enough mashed potatoes, than this.
While the movie is basically entertaining, it’s definitely lacking any heart and care for the character he created four decades prior.
“Rambo: Last Blood” is currently playing in theaters.