MATHIS – Hundreds of area children will grab their tackle boxes and make their way to Lake Corpus Christi State Park in Mathis on Saturday, Jan. 25, for the 28th annual Kid Fish event.
The free event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children ages 5 to 12 and includes hourly fishing sessions, during which time park rangers and volunteers will teach children proper fishing techniques and how to clean and bag their catch.
Since the event has been going on for 28 years now, Superintendent/Park Police at Lake Corpus Christi State Park Robbie Merritt noticed something interesting over the years.
“It’s pretty neat because these days there are parents bringing their kids who used to come to Kid Fish when they were a kid,” Merritt said, “so it’s been generational for the community.
“And that’s a big thing for us, continuing to get people to go fishing at an early age so we’re essentially creating the anglers of tomorrow.”
As an added bonus, the first 500 children will be provided with a free fishing rod and reel to use and keep after the event, thanks to the Ed Rachal Foundation and other area donors.
And to make things a little easier for newbies, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock rainbow trout for the fishing event to guarantee a catch a two.
There will also be several games and activities including touch tanks during the program along with free food and drinks provided for participants.
After the event, fishing will be open to the public. No fishing license is required if fishing within the state park.
For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/lake-corpus-christi or call the park at 361-547-2635.