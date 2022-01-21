Every year on Jan. 1, hundreds of San Patricio and Nueces County individuals head to the beach to ring in the New Year with the Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge held at Fajitaville at North Beach in Corpus Christi.
The polar plunge is a fund raising event that has been going relatively strong (last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic) and has raised tens of thousands of dollars that has gone toward ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) research.
Sure, this year was a little bit different with 86 degree weather and 76 degree water temperature, but area residents still plunged and raised $10,689 at the event.
Anyone wanting to get in on the fun can visit www.polarbearplunge.cc or www.facebook.com/polarbearplungecc for more information.
“This is just a fun way to bring people together for a good cause,” Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge coordinator Alissa Mejia said. “Yes, it’s hot which is unprecedented for this event but we’re still able to cross the $10,000 mark for this year and in total the event will push us to about $65,000 for the seven years we’ve put this on.”
