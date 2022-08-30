Corpus Christi’s local Marketing Consultant, Mirza M. Pearson, is hosting another Coastal Bend Restaurant Week, and is encouraging the Coastal Bend to once again take part in the huge event.
Coastal Bend Restaurant Week will take place from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 2 with participating restaurants showcasing their specially curated fixed price menus with prices set as low as $25 for brunch-lunch, and $35 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity).
“Last year was our first year and it was an overwhelming success,” Pearson said. “The goal this year is to stretch it throughout the entire Coastal Bend and make it a coastal community event.
“This time of year tourism starts to die down and kids go back to school so it’s a prime season to get people into our restaurants and highlight some of their culinary tastes.
“My goal is to really set the Coastal Bend on the map as a gastronomy destination. The talent of culinary artists, the uniqueness in our culture, and the surrounding topography are a beautiful combination.”
Cavaleri’s Kitchen, 119 W. Borden St. in Sinton, was the only restaurant in San Patricio County that participated last year, but so far are being joined by Sarcastic Susie’s, 300 US-181 in Gregory , and Back Street Cafe, 106 E. Borden St. in Sinton.
But not only is Coastal Bend Restaurant Week supporting area businesses, a portion of the proceeds are going to the Children Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend, which is a is a victim-centered, multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases.
“We linked up with them to get their message out and how they can help, not only children in Corpus Christi but throughout the Coastal Bend,” Pearson continued. “It’s just a great organization that helps children get the things they need like therapy and any resources that might help along the way.
“And it’s about giving young children what they really, really need – a voice.”
For 10 consecutive days, the region’s cuisine will be highlighted by the best restaurants and culinary artists throughout the entire Coastal Bend. Restaurant week is more than just about incredible meals for a fraction of the usual price.
Any restaurant wishing to participate can visit coastalbendrestaurantweek.com or email info@coastalbendrestaurantweek.com. Registration will close August 31.
“The idea is to get people away from their normal dining places and discover some place,” Pearson said. “We are also trying to get these smaller restaurants involved and grow their audience and find new customers that didn’t know about some of these places.
“We definitely want to make sure that the entire Coastal Bend is involved in one way or another.
“My biggest challenge is trying to get out to the, to our small communities basically by and so we definitely want to make sure that they’re also you know, they are also involved in it’s just an easy way to capture for them an audience that may not even know.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•