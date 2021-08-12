The historic Rialto Theater, located at 327 S. Commercial St. in Aransas Pass is hosting its “first ever” 24-hour play competition. The event, being held Aug. 13-14, promises to bring together playwrights, directors and actors to participate in the creation of four plays – all from the ground up – in one day.
The event will kick off on Aug. 13 with a meet and greet at the theater, inviting all interested actors and directors (ages 15 and up) to participate, and where the four designated writers (Jordan Bruster of Portland, Ernie Pruneda of Corpus Christi, Mariah Massengill of Victoria and Suzy Walker of Aransas Pass) will receive the three elements that must be included in their plays: a character, a prop and a specific line of dialogue. Depending on content, the actors involved, and other variables, the plays will be anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes in length.
The writers will then have all night Friday to write their original plays. On Saturday morning, they will then call in the directors and actors to start the daunting process of bringing the plays to life.
“The fun thing about it is the writers that we have won’t know subject matter or different things, so they can’t, you know, prepare something in advance,” said Russ Walker, director of theater operations at the Rialto. “So it all has to be written, produced and everything that one weekend.”
Come Saturday night, Aug. 14, it will all culminate with the four plays debuting on the Rialto Theater stage in front of a live audience.
“It’s just a chance for actors to stretch their wings and, you know, develop more,” Walker added. “I mean, it’ll be a lot of fun though, because at the end of the day it’s a show produced in less than 24 hours. So what could go wrong?”
For more information on the competition and to register as an actor or director, visit rialtotheater.org. Tickets to the performances are $10 at the door.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•