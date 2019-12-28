Ring in the new year at the library

PORTLAND – Kids can ring in the new year with the annual “Kids New Year Celebration” that will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. There will be snacks and a festive countdown to 2020. The celebration will include Touch-A-Truck, sponsored by the City of Portland’s Public Works Department.
• The library will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.
•Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join Mrs. Ledezma in an informal book discussion over snack at Teen Book Club at noon Thursday, Jan. 2. The book being discussed will be “The Toll” by Neal Shusterman and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling. Copies are available at the library.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress while enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Wednesday, Jan. 8.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, to discuss “The Persian Pickle Club” by Sandra Dallas. Snacks will be provided. All are welcome to attend. Copies of the book are available at the library.
• There will be no After School Programs by Mrs. Dorothy from Monday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Jan. 20. The next After School Program will be Monday, Jan. 27. The next Toddler Time is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14
• There will be no Teen Lounge on Thursday, Dec. 26; the next lounge will be Jan. 9.
• There will be no Storytime with Mr. Kippy on Thursday, Dec. 26. Mr. Kippy will return Thursday, Jan. 9.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available include “Where Winter Finds You” by J. R. Ward, “Agent Running in the Field” by John Le Carre and “Darkness on the Edge of Town” by Adam Christopher.
New non-fiction books available now include “Debt Free Degree: The Step-by-Step Guide to Getting your Kid Through College without Student Loans” by Anthony O’Neal, “Embrace your Weird: A Guided Journal for Facing your Fears and Unleashing Creativity” by Felicia Day and “Fix it with Food: More than 125 Recipes to Address Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation” by Michael Symon.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.