Rockport-Fulton Seafair celebrates 45th anniversary with music, seafood, fun

ROCKPORT-FULTON – The Rockport-Fulton Seafair will celebrate it’s 45th year Oct. 10-13 at Rockport Harbor, 110 Seabreeze Drive, with big bands, good food, arts and crafts and lots of fun in the sun for the entire family.
The kick-off for Seafair begins with a “Hollywood Glam” themed Sea-A-Bration party on Wednesday evening, Oct. 9, at Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor.
Thursday night is the official Community Appreciation Night with local bands battling out for the top honor with adult admission only $5 and kids under 12 years of age free.
On Friday, the big guns come out as legendary country music artist Tracy Byrd takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Byrd’s hits include “Watermelon Crawl,” “Big Love”, “I’m From the Country”, “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” and “The Keeper of the Stars”, which earned him the Song of the Year in 1994. He has released 34 singles and 10 studio albums – four of which have been certified gold, one platinum and one double platinum.
Saturday night at 9 p.m., fans of Queen won’t be looking for somebody to love because Q, a Queen tribute band, will take audiences back to the 1970s and ’80s with the band’s massive hits performed live like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You” and “Under Pressure” along with so many more.
Tejano fans can be ready to throw some gritos as the festival has added Tejano Sunday to the event this year. Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers will wrap up the festival on Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m.
The annual Seafair parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the parade route starting at the corner of Young Street (site of VFW Hall) and Market Street and will continue down Magnolia Street to Mimosa Street and then to Live Oak Street.
A kayak race in Little Bay will take place right after the parade. While attendees wait they can watch the crazy cardboard boat race and the hilarious crab races on a wooden race track.
If shopping is what visitors are looking for, look no further. More than 120 vendors will be at the arts and crafts and Seafair Market throughout the festival.
Also new to this year’s Seafair is a Boat and Outdoor Show with speakers talking about professional boating and fishing as well as other marine-related themes.
On Sunday, the annual car show with entries from classic to muscle cars, will take place at the fairgrounds.
Visitors looking for good eats can visit Gumbo Alley and taste the best gumbo in South Texas. There will also be a gumbo competition on Saturday and a dessert or salsa contest at the Big Tent stage around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Contestants will need to arrive by 12:30 p.m.
Plenty of kids activities, like the Seafair Train which travels around the festival, have been added this year as well.
Seafair Admission is $10 to $30. For a full schedule of events and more visit rockportseafair.com.