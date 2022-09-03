The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin its 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5.
The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach.
Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together toward the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. The team’s favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward the team’s mileage total.
“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or at a gym - any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle,” said Kathy Farrow, San Patricio County Extension Agent-FCH.
“Keep track of your team’s miles to see if together you can go the equivalent of the 832 miles it would take to walk across Texas in eight weeks.”
Farrow said anyone can participate. “Bring your family, friends, neighbors, pets, coworkers and classmates,” she said.