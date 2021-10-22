Portland Parks and Recreation Department’s Boo Bash Festival will be haunting Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6-9 p.m. at the Portland Municipal Park, 1815 Memorial Pkwy.
The city is gearing up to make the Trick or Treat Trail the biggest residents have ever seen. The event will also feature live music by the Scarecrow People, food trucks and is free to every ghoul and goblin.
The Rialto Theater, 327 S. Commercial St. in Aransas Pass is gearing up for some all ages Halloween spooks.
The First United Methodist Church in Portland will host a pumpkin Carving bash at their pumpkin patch from noon until 2 p.m.
It will be followed by a music and movie night also at their pumpkin patch starting at 5 p.m. with The East & the Crow band performing.
A screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by a second showing at 8:15 p.m. Food trucks will be available at the event.
On Oct. 29, the theater will host “Young Frankenstein” beginning at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 30, they will host a Zombie Walk starting at 5 p.m. with family friendly movie screening of “Carry On Screaming” and costume contest following the event.
The theater explains, “What is a zombie walk you ask? Well, a Zombie Walk is an event where lots of people come dressed as a zombie and the parade down the street just like you were walking into a George A. Romero (godfather of zombie movies) film.
It is a free, family friendly event and all ages are encouraged to participate.
The walk will be starting at the Rialto Theater, 327 S. Commercial St., and zombies will feast at the area zoned out for them.
The San Patricio County 4-H Council is hosting its annual drive-thru trunk-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 - 6 p.m. in Sinton.
The event is still in need of vehicle ‘booths’ and invites all residents, clubs and organizations of San Patricio to register and “have fun passing out candy.”
A completed trunk or treat registration form is required to participate in this event and all vehicles must pass a background check to do so.
The event will direct non-booth vehicles, otherwise referred to as ‘treaters’ to enter the route at 5th Street, where participants will hand out treats in pre-packaged bags. Treater vehicles will then be instructed to exit through the Harville entrance onto Sodville Street. No treaters will be allowed to exit their vehicles.
For participants, individually wrapped candy, prizes, trinkets and business goodies are all approved items. No homemade treats will be accepted.
This a family friendly event, so please decorate your vehicle accordingly.
Registered vehicle participants can begin setting up and decorating their vehicle at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. the day of the Trunk-or-Treat event. All vehicles are encouraged to be checked in and completely set up by 3:15 p.m. and stay through the duration of the event.
There will not be electrical support, chairs or tables provided and participants are responsible for the setup and cleanup of their location.
