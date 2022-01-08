Prospective graduates at Texas A&M University-Kingsville received their degrees in person at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Javelina Stadium.
Among those were Sinton resident Kathryn Jean Buffa, Mathis resident Francisco Raul Ganceres and Odem resident Debra Lynn Serrano.
Buffa received a Bachelor of Arts, and Ganceres received a Bachelor of Science. Serrano earned her Master of Science.
This is the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that commencement has been held in the stadium.
At just under 600 prospective graduates, only one ceremony was needed to accommodate the students and their families in Javelina Stadium.