Pg2 11-11 4-H Food Show_1.jpg

Local 4-H members, from left, Lily Rodriguez, Payson Brosig and Kash Ehrenberger holding their first place trophies. 

 Photo courtesy of San Patricio County Texas AgriLife Extension Office

The San Patricio County 4-H Food Show was held Nov. 3, at the San Patricio County Extension Office in Sinton with this year’s theme being “Backyard BBQ”.

Payson Brosig of the West Sinton 4-H Club entered Fresh Fruit Rainbow Salad in Junior-Healthy Desserts Category and Kash Ehrenberger of the Taft 4-H Club entered Jarcuterie in the Junior-Appetizer Category.

Lily Rodriguez of the West Sinton 4-H Club entered Strawberry Spinach Salad in the Senior-Side Dish Category.

All the contestants received 1st place trophies in their respective categories and will advance to the District 11 4-H Food Show scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Friar Ag Center and Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building in Cuero.

 

