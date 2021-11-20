The San Patricio County 4-H Food Show was held Nov. 3, at the San Patricio County Extension Office in Sinton with this year’s theme being “Backyard BBQ”.
Payson Brosig of the West Sinton 4-H Club entered Fresh Fruit Rainbow Salad in Junior-Healthy Desserts Category and Kash Ehrenberger of the Taft 4-H Club entered Jarcuterie in the Junior-Appetizer Category.
Lily Rodriguez of the West Sinton 4-H Club entered Strawberry Spinach Salad in the Senior-Side Dish Category.
All the contestants received 1st place trophies in their respective categories and will advance to the District 11 4-H Food Show scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Friar Ag Center and Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building in Cuero.