Students from San Patricio County were among the 812 graduates who walked the stage during spring commencement ceremonies at Texas A&M University-Kingsville Friday, May 13.
Sinton residents earning degrees from TAMU-K were Michaela Nicole Miller, Bachelor of Arts; Oscar Lara, Master of Business Administration; and Hailey Marie Smith, Master of Science.
Graduates from Mathis include Alec Anthony Lara with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Gas Engineering and Marina Lee Hernandez with a Master of Science.
Emma Colette Hodges and Clay Scott Schroeder, both of Portland, received a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering respectively.
Cate Margaret Dunn and Melissa Sorensen, both of Odem, each earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. Other graduates from Odem include Brady Wayne Hartzog, Bachelor ofScience in Architectural Engineering; Jordan Lee Atkinson, Batchelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; and Sirena M. Barrera, Master of Social Work.
Ingleside residents Samantha Gonzalez and Jubilation Lee Antiqua Torres earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science, respectively. Stephen Lee Cardenas and Dylan Reese Perkins, also of Ingleside, each received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.