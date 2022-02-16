The 2022 San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show isn’t just for local kids, it’s also for the adults. Show officials announced their Adult Division winners:

Food Division

Yeast Bread 

Lean Spencer – Blue Ribbon

Mark Pustejovsky – Red Ribbon

Susan Dromgoole – White Ribbon

Iced Multi-Layer Cake

Susan Dromgoole - Sweepstakes

Leah Spencer – Red Ribbon

Cookies Drop

Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon

Christie Keese – Red Ribbon

Barbara Kain – White Ribbon

Brownies

Leah Spencer  - Blue Ribbon

Jam, Jellies & Preserves

Nancy Henderson – Blue Ribbon

Nancy Henderson – Red Ribbon

Nancy Henderson – White Ribbon

Salsa & Sauces

J T McCellen – Blue Ribbon

Adult Division Cultural Arts

Afghans, Tablecloths, Bedspreads, Blankets and Throws

Christie Keese – Blue Ribbon

Ceramics, China, Porcelain and Pottery

Linda Frank – Blue Ribbon

Linda Frank – Red Ribbon

Linda Frank – White Ribbon

Craft Painting

Christie Keese – Blue ribbon

Fabric Creations

Peggy Ring – Blue Ribbon

Nancy Henderson – Red Ribbon

Peggy Ring – White Ribbon

Christie Keese

Garments and Accessories Handmade

Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon

Christie Keese – Blue Ribbon

Needlework

Christie Keese – Blue Ribbon

Barbara Kain – Red Ribbon

Dorothy Glenn – White Ribbon

Peggy Ring

Machine Embroidery

Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon

Any Holiday or Seasonal Decorations

Alton Luedke – Blue Ribbon

Dorothy Glenn – Red Ribbon

Jewelry

Delicia Wood – Blue Ribbon

Painting – All Others

Yolanda Cribb – Blue Ribbon

Photography (black & white)

Kevin Carruth, Blue Ribbon

Quilts – larger than 50” x 70” – machine quilted

Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon

Quilts-Twin size or larger Hand or Machine Quilted-more than one member

Leah Spencer - Blue Ribbon

Recycled Items

Nancy Redmond – Blue Ribbon

Miscellaneous

Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon

Peggy Ring – Red Ribbon

Leah Spencer – White Ribbon

Dorothy Glenn

Nancy Redmond

Photography – Color

Kevin Carruth – Best Photo

Kevin Carruth – Red Ribbon

Christie Keese – White Ribbon

Misty Young Lee

Patsy Wright

 •pgonzales@mysoutex.com•

