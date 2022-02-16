The 2022 San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show isn’t just for local kids, it’s also for the adults. Show officials announced their Adult Division winners:
Food Division
Yeast Bread
Lean Spencer – Blue Ribbon
Mark Pustejovsky – Red Ribbon
Susan Dromgoole – White Ribbon
Iced Multi-Layer Cake
Susan Dromgoole - Sweepstakes
Leah Spencer – Red Ribbon
Cookies Drop
Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon
Christie Keese – Red Ribbon
Barbara Kain – White Ribbon
Brownies
Leah Spencer - Blue Ribbon
Jam, Jellies & Preserves
Nancy Henderson – Blue Ribbon
Nancy Henderson – Red Ribbon
Nancy Henderson – White Ribbon
Salsa & Sauces
J T McCellen – Blue Ribbon
Adult Division Cultural Arts
Afghans, Tablecloths, Bedspreads, Blankets and Throws
Christie Keese – Blue Ribbon
Ceramics, China, Porcelain and Pottery
Linda Frank – Blue Ribbon
Linda Frank – Red Ribbon
Linda Frank – White Ribbon
Craft Painting
Christie Keese – Blue ribbon
Fabric Creations
Peggy Ring – Blue Ribbon
Nancy Henderson – Red Ribbon
Peggy Ring – White Ribbon
Christie Keese
Garments and Accessories Handmade
Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon
Christie Keese – Blue Ribbon
Needlework
Christie Keese – Blue Ribbon
Barbara Kain – Red Ribbon
Dorothy Glenn – White Ribbon
Peggy Ring
Machine Embroidery
Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon
Any Holiday or Seasonal Decorations
Alton Luedke – Blue Ribbon
Dorothy Glenn – Red Ribbon
Jewelry
Delicia Wood – Blue Ribbon
Painting – All Others
Yolanda Cribb – Blue Ribbon
Photography (black & white)
Kevin Carruth, Blue Ribbon
Quilts – larger than 50” x 70” – machine quilted
Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon
Quilts-Twin size or larger Hand or Machine Quilted-more than one member
Leah Spencer - Blue Ribbon
Recycled Items
Nancy Redmond – Blue Ribbon
Miscellaneous
Leah Spencer – Blue Ribbon
Peggy Ring – Red Ribbon
Leah Spencer – White Ribbon
Dorothy Glenn
Nancy Redmond
Photography – Color
Kevin Carruth – Best Photo
Kevin Carruth – Red Ribbon
Christie Keese – White Ribbon
Misty Young Lee
Patsy Wright
