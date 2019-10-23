SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Department of Public Health (SPCDPH) Community-Based Program, San Patricio County (SPC) WIC and Texas A & M Agrilife Extension Service observed National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) with several Community Health Education (CHE) programs and activities. SPC Judge David Krebs and Commissioners signed a Breast Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation during Commissioners’ Court on Monday, Sept. 30.
CHE programs were provided in Sinton at SPC-Plymouth Annex on Tuesday, Oct. 1, SPC Courthouse on Friday, Oct. 4, and Texas Workforce Solutions on Monday, Oct. 7. The annual Wear Pink photo was taken at the SPC Courthouse front steps after the program on Oct. 4.
SPCDPH Community-Based Program will provide NBCAM information at the SPC Health Fair on Oct. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the SPC Fairgrounds Civic Center. Additional CHE programs are scheduled at Taft Petty Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization meeting at 5:30 p.m., on Oct. 22, and Odem First Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m., on Oct. 26.
For information about scheduling CHE programs at your workplace, school, house of worship or civic organization meeting, please contact Virginia Lopez, SPCDPH Community-Based Program Manager, at 361-587-3540.